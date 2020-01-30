Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Qorvo updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $118.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.