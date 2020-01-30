Quadrant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.4% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.51.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

