Quadrant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 13,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,972. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

