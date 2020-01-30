Quadrant Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $60.25. 9,586,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

