Quadrant Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.78.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $214.64. 36,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,637. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $158.06 and a one year high of $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.