Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

IVOL stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

