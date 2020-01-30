Qurate Retail Inc Series A Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,910 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,671% compared to the average daily volume of 170 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,510,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 203,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 104,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

