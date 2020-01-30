Randolph Co Inc Purchases 97 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 226,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.77.

DIS stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

