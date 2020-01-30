Raven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,333.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $395,424.00 and $9,333.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.03123107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00194348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

