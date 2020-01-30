Raymond James Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.