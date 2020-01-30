Raymond James Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.
Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
