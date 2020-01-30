Raymond James Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$375.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$365.00 to C$375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$350.55.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$3.69 on Thursday, reaching C$352.25. 196,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$337.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$314.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$259.99 and a twelve month high of C$352.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

