Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.55.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $93.21 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock worth $386,816,166. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.