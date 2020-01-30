RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

RBB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.