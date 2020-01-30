RDL Financial Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.61. 1,365,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

