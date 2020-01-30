RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 143.25 ($1.88), approximately 18,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.88).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.49.

Get RDL Realisation alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%.

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.