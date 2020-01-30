Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $102.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.