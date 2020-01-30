Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Signet Jewelers (SIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG):

1/18/2020 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Signet Jewelers was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Signet Jewelers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Signet Jewelers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 1,313,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

