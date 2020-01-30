Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/25/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

1/15/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2019 – Sabra Health Care REIT is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Sabra Health Care REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Sabra Health Care REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 68,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.58, a PEG ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

