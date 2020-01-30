Red Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $35,843,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in CarMax by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $11,985,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 635,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,935. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

