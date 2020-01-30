Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,150 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.09. 1,605,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,380. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

