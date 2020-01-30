Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $764,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $46.93. 147,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

