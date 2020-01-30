Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,612. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

