Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

