Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.94. 2,540,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average of $217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.12.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

