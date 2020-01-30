Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million.

Shares of RRBI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.00. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,304. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

