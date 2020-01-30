Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $462.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.40 million and the lowest is $458.17 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $431.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Sunday. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,778,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,716,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 399,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. 293,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,767. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,502.50 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

