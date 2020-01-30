REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $5.51. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 508,844 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDHL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter worth $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter worth $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

