Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,616. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.