Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 1.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, 212,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 343,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

