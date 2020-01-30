Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RELV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliv International has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

