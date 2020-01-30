Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Lowered by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 1,202,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $95.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.