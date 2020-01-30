Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 1.4%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.40, 28,678 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,271,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REZI. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar acquired 4,900 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

