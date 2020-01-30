Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $37,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,225,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $4,860,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $156.94. 57,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,437. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

