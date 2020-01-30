Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 272.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Shares of CXO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,017. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

