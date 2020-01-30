Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 172 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $177,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.06. 1,530,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average is $223.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

