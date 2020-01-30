Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,881 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NetApp were worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

NTAP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 2,410,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

