Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexnord also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,374,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 110.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,680 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexnord by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 232,766 shares during the period.

RXN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 1,364,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

