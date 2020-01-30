Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Rexnord stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

