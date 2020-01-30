Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 84,082 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,082 shares during the period. Medifast accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 227,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

