Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 76,614 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,614 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Immunomedics by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,294,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMMU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMMU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

