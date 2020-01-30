Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Cimpress makes up approximately 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.02% of Cimpress worth $35,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 80.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cimpress by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $12.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.67. 830,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

