Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,299 shares during the quarter. CEVA comprises about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of CEVA worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 741.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CEVA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 70,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a PE ratio of -719.50 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.