Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 430,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Radware by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

RDWR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 76,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.