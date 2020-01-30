Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after buying an additional 104,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,881,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 346,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.