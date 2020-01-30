Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 26,927 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 277,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.