RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE RLJ opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

