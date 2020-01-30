Robert Luciano Buys 50,000 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano acquired 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano bought 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano bought 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.34. The company has a market cap of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

