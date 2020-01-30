Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock worth $38,638,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -379.05 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

