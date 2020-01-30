Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS.

ROP traded up $8.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.01. The company had a trading volume of 433,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,545. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.31. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $282.10 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.