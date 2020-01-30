Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.8% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.25. 85,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.